Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.02.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

