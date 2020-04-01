Elrond (ERD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Elrond has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. Elrond has a market cap of $7.97 million and $1.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

