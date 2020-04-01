Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

