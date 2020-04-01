Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 3.6%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.71, approximately 101,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,345,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $288.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

