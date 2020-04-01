DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by TheStreet

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

NYSE DHX opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia bought 54,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $148,797.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,357.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,886 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.