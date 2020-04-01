Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,900 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 27th total of 965,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DESP opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.54. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

