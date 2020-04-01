Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 16.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)’s share price rose 16.2% on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Delek US traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.04, approximately 3,154,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,435,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DK. Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

