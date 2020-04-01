D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $36.84, 3,772,242 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,300,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after acquiring an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

