D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $36.84, 3,772,242 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,300,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.
Several research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after acquiring an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
