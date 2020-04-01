CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,423,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 27th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura cut their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

