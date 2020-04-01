Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Cytokinetics worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 58,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 319,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

