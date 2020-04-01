Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyberark Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $85.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

