CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in CVB Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $605,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 284,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.