Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,305,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 906,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

