Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Tesco (LON:TSCO) to Neutral

Tesco (LON:TSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 248 ($3.26) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 216 ($2.84). Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 284.75 ($3.75).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.94) on Monday. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 241.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

