Credit Suisse Group Raises J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 285

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the grocer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital raised J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 241.15 ($3.17).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 207.10 ($2.72) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a one year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.39.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

