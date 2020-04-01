Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $143.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.84.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

