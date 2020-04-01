Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COWN. ValuEngine raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $9.66 on Monday. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,706.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cowen by 93.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cowen by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

