Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Covetrus by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

