Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Up 12.0% in March

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,263,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 4,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.