Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 9.45-9.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.45-9.55 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.45.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

