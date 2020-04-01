Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.

Shares of STZ.B stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

