Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.07 EPS.
CAG opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
