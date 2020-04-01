CNX Resources Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 310.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 100.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 112,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

