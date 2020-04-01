CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,172,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,831,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

CME Group stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average of $203.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

