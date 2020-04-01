Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 23.17%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.