Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,296,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after acquiring an additional 259,033 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,946 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

