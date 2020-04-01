Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $57.54, 24,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 504,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,860,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 191,375 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after buying an additional 98,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.