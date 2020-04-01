Cigna (NYSE:CI) Shares Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $248.00 to $251.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $178.94 and last traded at $178.26, 3,670,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,190,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.29.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after buying an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.62. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

