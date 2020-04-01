Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Shares Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Choice Hotels International traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $62.36, approximately 74,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 838,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,289,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,719,000 after purchasing an additional 117,321 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

