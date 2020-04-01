China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 236.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

