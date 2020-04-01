Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading Down 5.9%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 78,676,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 144,699,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.85.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,303 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,008,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 262,441 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,105,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.