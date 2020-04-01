Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $9.51. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chemours shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 3,064,667 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.