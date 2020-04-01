Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,526,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHEF. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $282.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.96. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

