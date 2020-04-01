Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,203,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 27th total of 64,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.