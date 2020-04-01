Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in March

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 27th total of 292,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,951,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 1,981,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $5,428,540.06. Insiders have bought 4,143,596 shares of company stock valued at $9,949,634 in the last three months. 64.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

