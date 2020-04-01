Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

CENT stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

