Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 320,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 306,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.66. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

