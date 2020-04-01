Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 27th total of 153,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.09. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,895,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

