Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cato worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CATO opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Cato Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

