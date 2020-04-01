CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CarMax traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $55.75, 1,984,815 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,711,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

