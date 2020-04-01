CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CarMax traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $55.75, 1,984,815 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,711,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.
Several other analysts also recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.
In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.
About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
