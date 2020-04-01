Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.25, approximately 319,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,274,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $51,707,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 17,427.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.