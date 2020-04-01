Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.25, approximately 319,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,274,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $51,707,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 17,427.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

