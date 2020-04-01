Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE PEB opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $979,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

