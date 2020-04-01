Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$7.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canfor Pulp Products traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 70092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFX. TD Securities cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 million and a PE ratio of -10.86.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$247.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Canfor Pulp Products’s payout ratio is currently -53.53%.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

