Brokers Offer Predictions for Hanmi Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HAFC opened at $10.85 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $324.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,695.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,260 shares of company stock worth $102,309 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.