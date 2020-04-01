Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

CPX opened at C$27.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.81. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$683.00 million during the quarter.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.