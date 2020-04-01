Brokerages Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Trinseo posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Insiders have bought a total of 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Trinseo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

