Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

MBUU stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.89. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.