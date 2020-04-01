British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 630 to GBX 550. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. British Land traded as low as GBX 318.90 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 319.60 ($4.20), with a volume of 591840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.50).

BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 577 ($7.59).

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,176 shares of company stock worth $2,543,013.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 558.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.47%.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

