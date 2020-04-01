Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

