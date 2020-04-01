BMO Capital Markets Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $19,290,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 212,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

